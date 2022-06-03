ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Friday! If you ask me, Thursday should not even count as a day- it just stands in the way of the ever-glorious Friday behind it! Speaking of glory, check out Jill Szwed’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast. Now that’s the weather we like to see going into the weekend!

Today’s five things to know include an overnight hostage situation at a Stewart’s in Troy, a wrongful death lawsuit that has Albany Med paying millions in damages, and some results from Thursday’s final day of legislative session at the Capital.

1. Police deescalate hostage situation at Troy Stewart’s

Around 11:14 p.m. Thursday night, Troy Police patrol officers responded to the report of a hostage situation at the Stewart’s Shop on Vandenburgh Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two employees and one suspect inside the store. All three were men.

2. Albany Med to pay $7.6M in wrongful death lawsuit

A jury has awarded a widow and her children $7.6 million from Albany Medical Center in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from the 2019 death of Michael Melkonian, who was a judge for the New York State Supreme Court, Third Judicial District.

3. Last day of legislative session: Here’s the agenda

This year’s legislative session is coming to an end. What does this mean for the state of New York? Some top concerns right now are abortion access and gun legislation.

4. Police looking to identify homicide suspect

The Schenectady Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Police say this is in regards to a homicide that occurred Monday in the area of 800 State Street.

5. NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

New York’s legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.