ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It's Friday, and it's also the start of graduation season for many Capital Region students!

Today’s five things to know include the Supreme Court striking down a New York State law restricting concealed carry usage, Orlando Police finding a wanted man out of Colonie dead, and Albany Police arresting two teenage boys who allegedly had illegal guns on them.

1. SCOTUS strikes down New York gun restriction

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a New York State law restricting concealed carry usage. It was decided along party lines, six to three.

2. Wanted convict out of Colonie found dead in Orlando

The man convicted on an Attempted Murder charge, who fled Albany County Supreme Court before his guilty verdict was read, was found dead Thursday night in Orlando. Michael Green was first found barricaded inside an apartment near the city.

3. Teens arrested, armed with loaded handgun, AR-15

Two teenage boys were arrested after police said they were found to have illegal, loaded firearms. It started when police tried to stop them as part of an ongoing investigation. Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, police tried to stop the teenagers on McCrossin Avenue near Thornton Street, but both boys ran away from officers.

4. Troy man sentenced for role in 2020 Albany riot

A Troy man has been sentenced in connection with a riot in Albany in 2020. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Dwight Parker, 40, was sentenced to at least 20 years in state prison.

5. DUI charges filed against Pelosi’s husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband has been formally charged with driving under the influence after he was arrested last month in Northern California.