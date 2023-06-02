ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, highs will make a run at 90 degrees today before cooling down heading into the weekend.

Some families of the victims in the Schoharie limo crash are moving towards a civil lawsuit. Meanwhile, part of U.S. Route 20 was renamed in New York. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

This week’s sentencing of Nauman Hussain in the Schoharie limo crash trial is another chapter in the heart-wrenching journey that the victims’ families live every day. NEWS10 has learned some of the families are moving forward in a civil lawsuit.

U.S. Route 20 reaches from Massachusetts to Oregon, covering 3,365 miles. In 2017, a foundation out of Bend, Oregon led the drive to rename Route 20 to the Medal of Honor Highway.

On May 13, a gunman opened fire on an Albany barbershop, killing a barber and wounding a 19-year-old man and a 9-year-old child. The shop has since been trying to heal and slowly welcome back customers into their chairs.

At the Capitol, advocates called on the state legislature to pass New York For All, legislation that would prohibit local law enforcement from asking about people’s citizenship or immigration status and then work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

The Albany Empire have yet another new head coach. The team has tabbed Terry Foster as their new lead man. A front office member confirmed the hiring to NEWS10 ABC on Thursday.