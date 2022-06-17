ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Friday! Just when we thought summer was right around the corner, mother nature has thrown us a curveball- this weekend is going to be quite the chilly one, according to Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Tim Drawbridge.

Today’s five things to know include an update on the fatal crash in Greene County that reduced two homes to rubble, the arrest of two Felony Lane Gang members after a search near Albany Airport, and the sentencing- finally- of a Mechanicville-native serial child predator.

1. Homeowners displaced, lose pets after fatal Greene County crash

A Greene County family is displaced following Wednesday’s fatal dump truck crash in Ashland. Authorities released new information about the accident Thursday, including identifying the victim as a 37-year-old Schenectady woman.

2. 2 Felony Lane Gang members arrested after search near Albany airport

The Colonie Police Department said two women have been arrested after a brief chase and search near the Albany International Airport on June 15. Police said Shannon Thompson, 36, originally of Pennsylvania, and Melissa Farley, 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, appear to be members of the Felony Lane Gang.

3. Serial child predator sentenced to 15 years in prison

Gary Ryan, 51, of Mechanicville had already been sentenced in federal court for sexually abusing three boys whom he took on trips outside of New York. On Thursday, he admitted to also abusing one of the now-adult children while in Saratoga County.

4. Improved William Street pedestrian walkway unveiled

City leaders in Albany celebrated the new William Street Pedestrian Walkway on Thursday with a grand opening and ribbon cutting.

5. Driver injured in serious Pownal crash passes away

The man who was injured in a serious two-car crash in Pownal on Monday has died. Vermont State Police said Thursday that John Hill, 78, of Bennington, passed away at Albany Medical Center on Tuesday.