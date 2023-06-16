ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, unsettled weather should be hitting the Capital Region starting this afternoon.

The National Arena League has announced that the Albany Empire’s league membership has been terminated. The decision was made after an emergency conference call of the NAL’s board of owners discussing the Empire’s failure to pay overdue league-mandated assessments.

A flag, medallions, and letters are all among a collection of items that for nearly a century remained unseen and untouched- until now. The objects were recovered from a once-sealed time capsule removed from the base of a controversial statue in Albany.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, a dead body found Thursday morning in Savoy is believed to be domestic stabbing suspect Jeffrey Cote. Police were searching for Cote for over a week.

The 2023 Ellis Medicine Concert Series at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) season kicks off Friday with TLC and Shaggy, followed by Dead & Company on Saturday and Sunday. The New York State Park Police is expecting heavy traffic around the area.

Usually, senior pranks live up to the name, and the Superintendent doesn’t know about them ahead of time. But Dr. Harry Brooks, Interim Superintendent at Schroon Lake Central School, said his students are different.