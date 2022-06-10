ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Good Friday morning! I’ve been waiting all week to say that. It’s a very nice-looking morning, too! Take a look at Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s latest Storm Tracker forecast, and see for yourself!

Today’s five things to know include a fatal crash in Wilton, an arrest after the road rage incident where a trucker allegedly ran over two people, and a community gesture that helped repair a local theater recently damaged by vandalism.

1. Man killed in Wilton crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in the town of Wilton. The collision took place just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Mountain Ledge Drive and Route 9.

2. Albany man arrested in road rage incident that injured 2

Police arrested an Albany man after a road rage incident and shots fired call in the city Wednesday night. Peter Strandhart, 53, was charged with Assault in the First and Second Degree.

3. Community helps rebuild vandalized theater set

The show will go on for a local theater company that had its set vandalized. The Not So Common Players received a call Wednesday afternoon that hundreds of dollars worth of damage had been caused to their set at Clifton Park Commons.

4. Pro-life pregnancy clinic proceeds with Albany plans cautiously after vandalism in Buffalo

A pregnancy clinic operating under the banner of pro-life has plans to set up shop in Albany, but after vandalism at the company’s Buffalo location, they’re proceeding with caution. CompassCare’s CEO Jim Harden says he saw the writing on the wall long before vandals tagged and set the Buffalo clinic on fire Tuesday morning.

5. Berkshire DA warns: Increase in fentanyl-laced drugs

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office reminded the public Thursday to be cautious about cocaine and other drugs laced with Fentanyl. According to a release, the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force and the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit have recently found an increased amount of Fentanyl in various drugs that recreational users may not be expecting.