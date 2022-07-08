ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! All and all, today will be another nice day. The week ends warm, slightly humid, and dry for the majority of us, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Today’s five things to know include a fatal car crash on Central Avenue in Albany, an Albany man shot by police pleading not guilty to charges, and Albany police investigating a shooting near Madison Avenue.

1. Woman killed in Central Ave crash in Albany

A serious crash took place on Central Avenue near Robin Street on Thursday night. The Albany Police department said a 52-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and has been pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

2. Albany man shot by police pleads not guilty to menacing, assault

The man charged after an officer-involved shooting in Albany in January was arraigned Thursday. Jordan Young pleaded not guilty to Attempted Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer and Menacing a Police Officer.

3. Albany PD investigating shooting near Madison Ave

The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting near Madison Avenue and Ontario Street. Police said a 21-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the butt.

4. Report details approval of Cuomo book deal

A new report claims former governor Andrew Cuomo misled the state’s ethics commission to receive approval to write his pandemic memoir. The report was released Thursday night.

5. Rare tick disease possibly found in Columbia County

The Columbia County Department of Health (DOH) is reminding residents to take precautions during tick season. The department is currently awaiting the results of a Columbia County resident for the Powassan virus, a rare, viral tick-borne illness.