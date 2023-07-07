ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, there’s no heat advisory today, but we should still be cautious in the heat. “Feels like” temperatures will peak in the low to mid-90s.

Activists gathered outside the Department of Health to call on state leaders to intervene in the proposed closure of Burdett birth center. Meanwhile, the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is seeking assistance in an animal cruelty case in Claverack. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

Activists gathered outside the Department of Health to call on state leaders to intervene in the proposed closure of Burdett birth center. Trinity Health operates Saint Peter’s Health Partners which manages Samaritan Hospital where Burdette is located. According to protesters, Trinity’s primary justification for closing the center is that it’s operating at a financial loss and faces staff shortages.

Stage One Dispensary in Rensselaer is celebrating its grand opening. The business, located at 810 Broadway Unit C, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on July 7 to commemorate the occasion.

A Rensselaer man was sentenced to a year and a month in prison for taking part in a fraudulent scheme to make over $60,000 in unemployment insurance benefits under the names of two other people. Taquan Parker, 26, also received benefits from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the scheme, per the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA is seeking assistance in an animal cruelty case in Claverack. According to the humane society, two dogs were found on Schoolhouse Road. One passed away while being transported for emergency care.

New York Knicks legend John Starks was in Albany today spreading the word about hydration through his partnership with “Thin Energy Hydration.” In addition, he was also celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Dunk” he made in the 1993 Eastern Conference finals against the Chicago Bulls.