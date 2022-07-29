ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Good Friday morning, Capital Region! And what a nice Friday it is, according to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie. We are sliding our way into a beautiful weekend, too!

Today’s five things to know include a Coxsackie felon federally indicted for gun possession, a boil water advisory in Johnstown due to staffing shortages, and the latest on Monkeypox in New York State.

1. Coxsackie felon federally indicted for alleged illegal AR-15

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York reports the indicment and arraignment of Shawn Ubrich, 50, of Coxsackie. They said he was arraigned on a charge that he illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

2. Johnstown boil water advisory in effect

The New York State Department of Health issued a boil water advisory for the city of Johnstown, and Mayor Amy Praught hopes to have the advisory lifted by Saturday. According to New York law, if a water treatment facility goes unmanned more than 24 hours, a state issued advisory goes into effect, requiring two separate water tests showing the water is clean and safe to drink.

3. Monkeypox an ‘imminent threat to public health’ in NY, commissioner says

New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett declared monkeypox an imminent threat to public health on Thursday. There were 1,341 confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases in the state as of Thursday, according to the Health Department. Most of the cases are in New York City.

4. VSP: Granville driver crashes while license suspended

The Vermont State Police said a Granville resident who crashed their car into several trees Tuesday afternoon was driving with a criminally suspended license. The car was totaled in the crash, which happened on Vermont Route 31 south of Hill Top Road in the Town of Wells, Vermont. First responders were sent to the scene at about 5:10 p.m.

5. State Liquor Authority goes undercover

The results are in from a sting operation done by The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on July 22. Two of the eight establishments tested for underage sales failed by selling alcohol to an underage agent.