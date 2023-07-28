ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Everyone take a sigh of relief, we made it to Friday. According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we can expect a very hot and humid day.

A string of 33 cases from May to July has caught the attention of the Albany County District Attorney’s Office for allowing troubled teens back on the streets, leading to proposed changes to the “Raise the Age” legislation. Meanwhile, an Albany couple was arrested for living in someone else’s Cobleskill home without permission for about a week. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

Under Raise the Age legislation, offenders between the ages of sixteen and seventeen are not charged as adults. A string of 33 cases from May to July of 2023 have caught the attention of the District Attorney’s Office for allowing troubled teens back on the streets.

A Schenectady woman has been sentenced for the theft of over $150,000 in unemployment benefits using stolen identities, according to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office. Amy Peru, 27, was sentenced on July 27 after pleading guilty to second-degree grand larceny.

First Responders Day is an annual tradition at the Saratoga Race Course. As part of the celebrations, the New York Racing Association paid tribute to these everyday heroes with free admission, musical performances and more.

An Albany couple was arrested on Sunday for living in someone else’s Cobleskill home without permission for roughly a week, according to New York State Police. Melissa Johnson, 44, and Jesus Lanauze, 58, each face multiple charges.

Downtown Troy is welcoming two new businesses by celebrating their grand openings. Pataconia and Stacks Espresso Bar are both holding their grand opening celebrations on Friday, July 28.