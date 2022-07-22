ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Friday! Despite all the excitement that the weekend has just about arrived, Capital Region residents are not likely to be dancing in the streets. It’s still way too hot! It’s officially a heat wave, as we shoot for our fourth 90-degree day in a row.

Today’s five things to know include a body found in Silver Lake that police believe to be a missing teen, a guilty plea after last Halloween’s Caroline Street stabbing, and a shooting in Rochester that left an officer dead.

1. Body recovered presumed to be missing teen

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said the Pittsfield police and fire departments have recovered a body presumed to be Joshua Rodriguez. The 19-year-old was reported missing earlier in the week.

2. Saratoga Springs man pleads guilty to Caroline Street stabbing

A Saratoga Springs man has pleaded guilty in connection with a Halloween stabbing on Caroline Street. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Tyler Lumia, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, which is a felony.

3. Two RPD officers shot on Bauman Street in Rochester

Two Rochester police officers and a bystander were shot on Bauman Street in the City of Rochester Thursday night. One of the officers did not survive.

4. Alleged serial child predator arrested in Newburgh

A Newburgh man is behind bars after police said he sexually assaulted minors under the age of 13. Eric Vasquez, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday.

5. Gloversville teen organizes Human Rights rally

A 13-year-old girl from Gloversville held a rally in protest of the recent SCOTUS decision.