ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, there’s more heavy rain in the forecast and concerns for flooding. We are waking up to rain this morning. Roads will be wet for your morning commute.

Today’s five things you need to know include a fire destroying three houses in Troy, Essity closing its area manufacturing sites and three winning tickets were sold for the July 19 Powerball drawing in the Capital Region.

A two alarm fire in Troy claimed three houses Thursday morning. There are no injuries but 8 people were displaced. The damage caused the top floors of the three structures to collapse.

Essity, a Tork professional hygiene brand, is closing its tissue manufacturing sites in New York State to consolidate production in other states. The New York sites include the South Glens Falls paper mill, Greenwich converting facility and Saratoga Springs warehouse/distribution center.

A Troy resident has been arrested and charged with neglecting animals after police discovered nine dead animals at his home. Tyler Valentine, 29, is facing nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

MVP Arena General Manager Bob Belber tells NEWS10 Sports Director Griffin Haas that a new Arena Football League remains an option for Albany. The potential hang up is the annual workers compensation premium of $1.5 million for arena football teams in New York State.

Three winning Powerball tickets have been sold in the Capital Region for the July 19 drawing. Although they didn’t hit the jackpot, the tickets were second and third prize winners.