ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Friday. Stay cool. Or, if you’re in the Capital Region, stay nice and hot, with forecast highs in the mid-80s!

Today’s five things to know include a huge police raid in Bennington, the closing of GFK9 after a protest was sparked by a dog they lost, and a Vermonter charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Jiffy Mart.

1. Bennington police raids net drugs, guns, and cash

Early Thursday afternoon, Bennington Police and several other law enforcement agencies pulled off simultaneous raids into two separate town apartments. Police arrested several people at both locations, who were allegedly trying to destroy evidence and hide firearms.

2. GFK9 closes after protest sparked by lost dog

GFK9, a dog daycare, boarding, and training business on Warren Street, had its doors closed this week, after a weekend protest sparked by a lost dog. A sign on the door indicated it may stay that way.

3. Vermonter allegedly steals thousands from Jiffy Mart

A Rutland City man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Jiffy Mart and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. The Vermont State Police were called around 2:37 a.m. on Monday, July 11, after an alarm went off at the East Wallingford convenience shop.

4. Indian Lake man gets 16 years for Corinth ax attack

An Indian Lake man was dealt a 16-year prison sentence on Thursday for assaulting a Corinth man with a tomahawk in October 2021. Justice D. Locke, 20, pleaded guilty to felony assault in Saratoga County Court in May. Locke entered the apartment of the man at 16 Mallery Street at about 11:30 p.m. on October 26, 2021, and attacked him.

5. Order to vacate Summit Towers in Schenectady lifted

The order to vacate for some residents at Summit Towers in Schenectady has been lifted. People who lived in the part of the building that suffered from a crumbling façade are back in their homes Thursday.