ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we’ll see chances of showers throughout the day after dealing with some severe storms early this morning. Showers are expected to be more widespread into the evening, however not as severe as what we’ve been dealing with.

More severe weather hit the Capital Region on Thursday with strong winds and heavy rain. There were also multiple tornado warnings. These severe storms left thousands without power. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

More severe weather hit the Capital Region on Thursday with strong winds and heavy rain. There were also multiple tornado warnings.

Thousands around the Capital Region were without power Thursday night after severe storms swept through the area. Columbia County was the hardest hit region with over 3,000 without power at its peak.

A person was hospitalized after a shooting in Troy Thursday evening. The shooting took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of 6th Avenue and Swift Street.

A probationary corrections officer was arrested following an investigation at the Ulster County Jail. Felicia Waithe, 28, faces multiple charges.

After a day at the track, it’s time to run up the volume on some free local entertainment. The Downtown Business Association welcoming everyone with the following statement: