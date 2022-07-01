ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Welcome to July! Things are heating up across the Capital Region, not just in events and everyday happenings, but in weather too. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s latest report, this July is coming in hot!

Today’s five things to know include an investigation into a swatting incident in Saratoga County, the arrest of two members of an alleged scam ring in Amsterdam, and the rescue of a Vermont woman after she was recognized on a NEWS10 broadcast.

1. Swatting incident under investigation in Saratoga County

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home on North Milton Road just outside the city of Saratoga Springs for what police said was a swatting incident. Swatting is when a prank call is made in an attempt to bring a large number of police officers to a specific location.

2. 2 members of alleged scam ring nabbed in Amsterdam

On Wednesday, the Amsterdam Police Department was told two suspicious people had approached a city resident in their home, saying they were out of gas and needed help. The suspects then allegedly offered to exchange golden jewelry for gas money.

3. VT woman located after photo recognized on NEWS10

A missing Vermont woman is reunited with her family thanks to some quick thinking sleep center techs who just happened to recognize her from a photo on a NEWS10 newscast.

4. Man found guilty of manslaughter in Troy boy’s death

A man has been found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the death of an 11-year-old from Troy. Jahquay Brown, 22, of Cohoes, was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

5. Albany officials advise of dangers, legality of fireworks

Albany’s mayor, police chief and fire chief gathered with other leaders on Thursday to talk about the dangers of fireworks for kids, pets and people with PTSD. They also reminded everyone that the use and sale of all fireworks, including sparklers, is illegal in Albany County.