ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American physician, Dr. Debasish Mridha, describes, “I am always happy to meet my friend, and my friend is my weekend.” After today’s small storm, the weather will turn dry and chilly. Sunshine will prevail, though, according to Meteorologist Matt Mackie.

The NFL has canceled the Bills-Bengals game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Also today, police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Glenville. Here are five things to know this Friday morning.

1. NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, considers neutral site for AFC title game

The Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday.

2. Police investigating death of one-year-old in Glenville

Glenville Police are currently investigating the death of a one-year-old in Glenville. Police say they are on the scene and will likely be able to confirm more information on Friday.

3. Police investigating Ulster County homicide

Police are investigating a homicide after responding to reports of a dead body outside a residence in Plattekill. Police have not released the name of the 41-year-old male victim.

4. Victim injured in road rage incident in Albany

On Wednesday morning, New York State Police responded to a report of a road rage incident around the exit two intersections of I-90 and Washington Avenue. Police determined that Kiara J. Myrick, 24, of Niskayuna, had caused injury to the victim and also damaged the victim’s vehicle window.

5. Old Glenville firehouse to become gaming studio

The former Glenville Fire Station is getting a makeover. Rocket Science Corporation, an international gaming developer, is set to build its new $1.6 million hub on the property.