ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a hefty snowstorm ahead this weekend with the heaviest to fall late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation is launching an investigation into the civilian death on I-87 on Wednesday. The civilian, Rakim A. Tillery, 35, was involved in a shooting on Hudson Avenue in Albany earlier in the day.

Sleigh rides are a hallmark of the holidays, but one turned tragic when a horse-drawn carriage crashed in Chestertown. The manager of the company that operates the rides spoke with NEWS10 to clarify the details of that accident.

The New York State Department of Health sent a cease-and-desist letter to Samaritan Hospital. First reported by The Times Union, the letter cited complaints the hospital was taking steps to close beds or services without approval.

Snowmobile season is here from mid-December to March 31. But, the lack of snow has put a pause on the sledding and hurt the local seasonal economy.

The weekend is almost here! From sporting events to tribute concerts to ice skating at the Empire State Plaza, there are quite a few things happening on January 5, 6, and 7.