ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Keep calm and relax—it’s Friday. The weather won’t be causing a stir either, for the first time in a while. More snowflakes could fly over the weekend though.

Recreational cannabis is making its way into the Capital Region. Meanwhile downstate, police have identified the man found dead in a stream on New Year’s Day. Here are five things to know this Friday morning.

1. Recreational dispensaries coming to region soon

Several months after the initial batch of CAURD licenses were awarded to local business owners, one hopes to open his doors in the coming weeks. The owner of Upstate CBD in Schenectady hopes to begin selling cannabis at some point next month.

2. Beacon Police identify man found dead in stream

The man found dead in a wooded area near Teller Avenue in Beacon on New Year’s Day has been identified as Walter Miranda, 58, of Beacon. According to police, he died from a head injury after a fall.

3. Albany felon sentenced on ammo, drug convictions

An Albany man who was convicted on ammunition and drugs charges in September 2022 has been sentenced to over five years in prison. A federal jury found Mikal Smith, 28, guilty in September of unlawfully possessing ammunition as a felon and possessing and intending to distribute crack.

4. Judge in Schoharie limo trial responds to lawsuit

The judge who threw out a plea deal in the Schoharie limousine case has responded to a lawsuit brought against him by the limo company operator.

5. Albany man pleads guilty in Third Avenue hit-and-run

Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced that Jose Guevara Bonilla, 26 of Albany has pleaded guilty for the fatal Third Avenue crash. Guevara Bonilla reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his car in October of 2022.