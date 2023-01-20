ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first Puritan figure in American Literature, Anne Bradstreet, once said, “If we had not winter, the spring would not be so pleasant; if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” Words to live by this Friday morning, as the messy winter weather ramps back up across the Capital Region. Be extra careful on that morning commute.

A decades-old cold case out of Rensselaer County has been solved. And in Amsterdam, a New York State Trooper was injured while trying to corral an aggressive dog. The details headline today’s five things to know.

1. East Greenbush PD solve 29-year-old Wilomeana ‘Violet’ Filkins cold case

Wilomeana Filkins, known to her friends and family as Violet, was found dead in her East Greenbush apartment by her brother Sterling and niece Carol on Aug. 19, 1994. More than 28 years later, police say they solved her murder.

2. Trooper injured during call for aggressive dog

A New York State Police trooper was injured after responding to a call for an aggressive dog in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

3. Albany man gets 14 years in prison for raping kids

An Albany man has been sentenced for raping two minors several years ago. The district attorney’s office says Anthony Taylor, 44, raped the two kids from January 2017 to January 2019.

4. LaSalle rejected, Hochul looks ahead to next steps

Judge Hector LaSalle was nominated for New York’s top judge position by Governor Kathy Hochul. This sparked concerns among some members in her own party, who said he was too conservative. On Wednesday, his nomination was rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

5. Watervliet woman faces up to 20 years for fraud

A Watervliet woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for her submission of a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) application to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and in doing so could face up to 20 years in prison. Ouida Cordell, 47, pleaded guilty on Thursday.