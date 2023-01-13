ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Any time I’ve gone through a rough patch in life, I always think back to Sylvester Stallone famously saying, “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward.” Let that mindset—of Rocky Balboa—lead you through this workday and into the long weekend!

It’s rainy and foggy this morning, and the streets are wet. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said we’ll dry out by lunchtime, and later, temperatures will drop. It’s a good idea to plan ahead for any weekend travels.

From an overnight fire in Albany to water woes in Rotterdam, and an exclusive interview with convicted killer Christopher Porco, today’s five things to know is a real doozy.

1. Fire tears through Avenue B home in Albany

A house fire broke out late Thursday night on Avenue B in Albany. Caution tape had been strung alongside the two-story home, and crews had wrapped up work by about 5 a.m. Friday.

2. Rotterdam says local laws block pandemic assistance program for water bills

The COVID relief coffers are quickly running dry as the world starts turning again, but people across New York are still looking for any help they can get.

3. Exclusive: Convicted murderer Christopher Porco sits down with John Gray to talk about new motion in case

He told me all those years ago, that he was innocent and had a new legal team that was going to help him prove it. He also promised me that if and when he filed a new legal argument with the court, he would sit down with me for an interview. That interview happened on Dec. 27, 2022.

4. Tivoli community rallying support after devastating fire

The Tivoli community is coming together to support a long standing member of the community after a devastating fire earlier this week. The blaze, which happened early Monday morning, destroyed her home and claimed the lives of over a dozen of her cherished animals.

5. Glens Falls PD investigating attempted armed robberies

The Glens Falls Police Department is currently investigating a string of alleged attempted armed robberies. The suspect(s) allegedly showed a gun to multiple victims demanding money on multiple occasions.