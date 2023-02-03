ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Famed novelist, screenwriter, television producer, and short story writer George R. R. Martin once said, “Nothing burns like the cold.” The next 24 hours in the Capital Region will likely prove that point, with frigid and blustery air on the way, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

A former middle school teacher who admitted to recording his colleagues in the bathroom is headed to prison. Also, yesterday morning, about 200 gallons of fuel leaked at the Norlite facility in Cohoes. Here are five things to know this morning.

1. Former teacher who recorded colleagues in bathroom headed to prison

A former middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to secretly recording his colleagues while they used a staff bathroom is now headed to prison. But that’s not the end of legal trouble for Patrick Morgan or the school district.

2. DEC investigating oil spill at Norlite in Cohoes

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is investigating an oil spill on Thursday around 9:18 a.m. at the Norlite Facility in Cohoes. The DEC says spill responders responded immediately to the call and are on site.

3. New period pantry opens in Albany

Efforts to make feminine hygiene products more accessible in the Capital Region are expanding. A new Period Pantry opened on Green Street in Albany Thursday outside the Housing Authority Building.

4. Surveillance shows dog being abandoned in Mohawk

On Thursday night, the Herkimer County Humane Society posted surveillance footage they captured of a dog being abandoned in their parking lot. According to the footage, this occurred around 5:54 p.m.

5. Nothing found after extensive search along Mohawk River

Crews from multiple law enforcement agencies were along the Mohawk River throughout the day Thursday after reports of a potential body in the water. After an extensive search, a body was not located.