ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Irish-British novelist Elizabeth Bowen once said, “Autumn arrives in early morning, but spring at the close of a winter day.” Coming out of last weekend’s deep freeze, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said Bowen hit the nail on the head—in fact, she’s calling today “a spring preview.”

Saratoga city leaders are working on a new plan for the growing homeless population. Meanwhile, in Schenectady, a man admitted to causing the crash that killed Denise Guthinger in October 2021. The details top today’s five things to know.

1. No homeless shelter for Spa City

Saratoga Mayor Ron Kim says there will be no homeless shelter at this time. But he has a plan to get the ball rolling.

2. Schenectady man pleads guilty to fatal Route 7 crash

A 63-year-old man plead guilty to causing a crash that killed a Schenectady woman. The incident took place in October 2021 on Route 7 in the town of Niskayuna.

3. APD investigating homicide on Sherman Street

Albany Police are investigating a homicide on Sherman Street that occurred Thursday afternoon.

4. GlobalFoundries to manufacture chips for General Motors

A Capital Region manufacturing company will be making computer chips for a major car company.

5. Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie

Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.