5 things to know this Friday, Feb. 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lots of stories coming out of the Capital Region during the first week of February. For example, St. Peter’s Health opened their clinic for people dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms, Attorney General Letitia James is part of a group that will be delivering over $573 million to fight the opioid crisis, and ten people were arrested after drug busts occurred at three Cohoes homes.

While these were very important, there were five significant stories that impacted the area and New York State as a whole.

1. A Nor’easter hit the Capital Region, the Catskills, southwestern Vermont and the Berkshires on Feb. 2

In preparation for the storm, 22 snow emergencies were declared throughout the region.

2. Gov. Cuomo repealed the ‘Walking While Trans’ Act, which historically affects trans women of color

Community advocates are applauding the repeal of an anti-loitering law known as the “walking while trans” ban. Activists argue the law gave police too much discretion to stop and arrest people.

3. Unemployment insurance scams are rampant throughout the country

If you received a letter from the Labor Department about unemployment benefits you never filed for, you may be a victim of identity theft.

As NEWS10’s Anya Tucker found this widespread crime is now affecting people in all 50 states and it could impact more than just your status with IRS.

4. Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites came to the Capital Region to service specific communities

It was expected that 25,000 New Yorkers would receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at pop-up vaccination sites this week. A pilot program in Albany is bringing one of the vaccination sites to the door of low-income seniors.

5. St. Thomas the Apostle school in Bethlehem received a gun threat and forced the school to go into a lockdown

St. Thomas the Apostle School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon, with a large police presence. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany said in a statement that the school’s emergency protocols were set in motion after officials “received a distressing phone call threatening violence just before dismissal.”

Looking Forward:

This Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday! On Friday morning, our NEWS10 team held our annual #TailgateOn10. Many local and federal authorities are warning football watchers to make sure they celebrate responsibly. Meaning, keep gatherings small and those masks up.