ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The novelist D.S. Mixell once said, “Although I understand that all days are equal with 24 hours each, most of us agree that Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest!” Today’s weather will play its role in dragging out the day, as sunshine beckons us out of the office. Don’t be fooled, though—it’s still frigid out!

A head-on crash in Colonie sent three people to the hospital last night. And new this morning, police have arrested a woman in Saratoga County who they believe stole several packages in Malta last month. The details headline today’s five things to know.

1. 3 hospitalized after head-on crash in Colonie

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night, after a head-on crash on US 9 in Colonie. A spokesperson for Colonie Police said none of their injuries were life-threatening, and that neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the crash.

2. Arrest made after Malta package thefts

After 18 homes on Thimbleberry Drive in Malta were hit by alleged “porch pirates,” the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office tracked down and arrested Sarah F. Micheli, 30, of Malta. Micheli was nabbed on Thursday, and charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny.

3. 2 arrested, handgun recovered after Albany traffic stop

Two men were arrested and a loaded handgun was recovered in Albany following a traffic stop.

4. Police investigating fatal roll-over accident in Orange County

New York State Police are reporting of a fatal roll-over car accident in the village of Goshen that occurred around noon on Thursday. The accident occurred off exit 124 westbound on State Route 17, when a car overturned into a retention pond.

5. Missing Dutchess County brothers found safe

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services said Kevin and Aiden Qualters have been located and are safe after their grandfather brought them to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.