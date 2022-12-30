ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American naturalist, essayist, poet, and philosopher Henry David Thoreau is notorious for saying, “the biggest happiness is when at the end of the year you feel better than at the beginning.” The weather should help with the happy factor as we close out 2022, with record highs possible in Albany today. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said there’s more where that came from heading into the new year, too.

The Hoosick Falls Police Department has released the cause of the country club fire that happened on December 23. And, in developing news, the Siena women’s basketball coach is out while the school investigates allegations against him. The details headline today’s five things to know.

1. PD: Hoosick Falls CC fire caused by propane heater

The Hoosick Falls Police Department has released the cause of the country club fire that happened on December 23. They say the fire was caused by a portable propane heater that was in use due to the cold temperatures. According to police, the heater ignited some combustible material inside the club.

2. Siena’s Jabir being investigated for alleged comments

Siena women’s basketball coach Jim Jabir is being investigated for allegedly making racial and misogynistic comments towards members of the team.

3. The Purple Pub in Watervliet closing after 50 years

The Purple Pub restaurant in Watervliet, known for its award-winning pizza and wings, will permanently close today, after 50 years in operation.

4. Ice skating returns to town of Colonie

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.

5. Mexican restaurant chain opening first Capital Region location

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion restaurant chain, is set to open it’s first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is set to open at 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy on Monday, January 2.

SPECIAL MENTION: NEWS10: A look back at 2022’s funniest live moments

Before we step into the New Year, we’re looking back at the past year and laughing at some of the funniest moments brought to you by our NEWS10 ABC team.