ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! Jill Szwed’s latest weather report calls for a sunny and cloudy day today, much less eventful than yesterday’s wind and snow showers.

A man is in custody after a reported stabbing in Colonie. The details, and those of a fatal train accident in Rotterdam, headline today’s five things to know.

1. 1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie

Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.

2. Fatal train accident in Rotterdam

A fatal train accident took place on Friday, November 25 in Rotterdam. Adolph Cammilletti, 27, of Rotterdam, was killed.

3. Moose makes surprise stop at Warren County offices

On Thursday morning, staff at Warren County Municipal Center got a surprise. Video posted to the county Facebook page showed an unexpected visitor making its way swiftly through the center’s parking lot, as a soft snow fell around it.

4. Police: Armed Pownal trailer park burglar nabbed

A Bennington man was arrested on Thursday, after a months-long investigation into an armed robbery at Burdick Trailer Park in Pownal, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. Douglas J. Marsh, 34, is accused of breaking into a trailer on August 21, around 11:30 p.m.

5. Scotia finds elevated lead levels in water samples

The Village of Scotia recently found elevated levels of lead in routine water testing, according to a public notice posted November 30. Residents on the village’s water system were sent a letter in the mail about the health effects of lead, which they should expect by the week’s end, officials said.