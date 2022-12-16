ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! The long-duration winter storm we’ve been waiting for is here this morning, and everyone will be impacted by snow. Meteorologist Jill Szwed also noted, “Travel conditions could deteriorate quickly in spots. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories out in effect for the entire area through Saturday morning.” Be safe out there!

Check if your school or business is closed or delayed, and make sure you can park in your usual spot without getting towed. Those details, and more, complete today’s five things to know.

1. Capital Region Closings and Delays

Over 400 businesses and schools across the Capital Region closed for the day on Thursday. As the list gets longer this morning, check back here to see the latest closings and delays.

2. Capital Region snow emergencies for Dec. 15 storm

The NEWS10 web team has compiled a list of snow emergencies and parking restrictions throughout the Capital Region. The list will be updated throughout the day, as more cities and towns in the area go “full winter mode.”

3. New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.

4. Police: Whitehall man falsely reported fire

A Whitehall man has been cited to appear in Whitehall Town Court after he falsely reported a fire, according to the New York State Police. The Fort Edward 911 dispatch center got the call shortly after 11 p.m. on December 5, reporting a fully involved structure fire. Officers were sent to the area of County Road 18 in Whitehall. There was no fire when they arrived.

5. Former staffer suing NY Attorney General James

A former staffer for New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the AG and her former longtime chief of staff, Ibrahim Khan. The lawsuit states that on November 17, 2021, Khan sexually assaulted Sofia Quintanar at a fundraiser event at a Brooklyn bar.