Today’s five things to know include charges for a Schenectady man in connection to a 2019 homicide, a round-up of the cancellations from Thursday’s storms, and a concert benefit for Ukraine.

1. Man to be charged with 2019 Schenectady homicide

The Schenectady Police Department has secured an arrest warrant in connection with the 2019 homicide of Roscoe Foster, 38, of Schenectady. Police said the 20-year-old suspect, whose name will not be released at this time due to their age, is currently being held at a New York State correctional facility on an unrelated charge.

2. Area eateries shift gears, close due to heat

The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do: stay out.

3. Concert, candlelight vigil honors those killed in Ukraine

The sound of Ukrainian music filled Schenectady’s Central Park Thursday night during the Music Haven concert series. But the celebration of culture had deeper meaning amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

4. Troy police cracking down on graffiti with community help

The Troy Police Department has charged a man for graffiti in the area of Congress Street. Patrick Gaitor, 30, of Troy, is accused of damaging a building by painting it.

5. Judge changes party enrollment rules before primary

A state judge has approved a request by the state Board of Elections to set an August 11 deadline for party enrollment changes ahead of the August 23 primary, according to a decision posted Thursday. Acting Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister of Steuben County said any applications to switch parties on or after August 12 won’t take effect until August 30, after the primary.