ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect some active weather this afternoon with the potential for strong to severe storms.

A 10-year-old girl reported missing out of the city of Troy has been located. Police said Elizabeth Rosa was located in New York City on Thursday. Also, Saratoga Springs City Council passed an ordinance that bans homeless shelters from being located near schools. Advocates say it sends the wrong message because it equates homeless people to pedophiles. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

A 10-year-old girl reported missing out of the city of Troy has been located. Police said Elizabeth Rosa was located in New York City on Thursday.

Saratoga Springs City Council passed an ordinance that bans homeless shelters from being located near schools. Advocates say it sends the wrong message because it equates homeless people to pedophiles.

At the State Education Department in Albany, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $108 million dollars in grants to help kids with learning loss from the pandemic.

After hundreds of asylum seekers unexpectedly arrived in the middle of the night in Rotterdam, local leaders scrambled to answer concerns from some community members.

What started as a training exercise turned into a real-life rescue for the New York State Police (NYSP) Under Water Recovery Team and New York State fire members in the Sacandaga River on Thursday. NYSP says with the help of Devin Robarge, a brave civilian, boaters clinging to rocks in the river were accounted for and taken to safety.