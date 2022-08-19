ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Friday morning, Capital Region. I haven’t been so excited about a Friday since the last one! The weather outlook for this toasty summer weekend only adds to that excitement— get out there and enjoy these next couple of days!

Today’s five things to know include a fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, the arrest of famed horse trainer Chad Brown, and a Port Jervis woman missing for over a month found dead. In lighter news, a diner owner from Adams, Massachusetts, saved a choking woman in his restaurant, and progress is being made on the South End grocery store!

1. Police search for car in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a truck involved in a hit-and-run in the town of Clifton Park on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:15 p.m. on Vischer Ferry Road.

2. Police: Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested

Saratoga Race Course top trainer standings leader, Chad Brown, was arrested for obstruction of breathing on Wednesday, NEWS10 confirmed. Saratoga’s Commissioner of Public Safety, James Montagnino, said that he was charged with a misdemeanor.

3. Port Jervis woman missing since July found dead

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police spent over a month searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Brittany Hendershot of Port Jervis has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police by her mother on Tuesday, July 5. She would have turned 22-years-old today, Aug. 19.

4. Adams diner owner saves choking woman

A Berkshire County business owner is being praised by the local community after saving a woman inside his Adams diner Wednesday. Peter Oleskiewicz, who owns Miss Adams Diner, sprung into action after the woman began choking.

5. Community celebrates progress of South End grocery store

People in Albany’s South End are celebrating the progress of the South End grocery store. Local groups got together on Thursday to kick off weekly night markets and a farmer’s market in collaboration with A Village.