ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the morning rain won’t last all day, as the front is expected to clear western New England by lunchtime.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old in connection to Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in Fort Ann that killed a 15-year-old boy. Deputies say the 17-year-old was responsible for discharging the weapon. Meanwhile, construction will soon begin on an alternate water system in Hoosick Falls.

Ft Ann, Washington County. A quiet small town, population, 472. That status quo was disturbed Wednesday afternoon when a 15-year-old boy was shot at this house on Charles Street.

Construction will soon begin on an alternate water system in Hoosick Falls. According to Mayor Rob Allen, two new wells will be located about a mile south and upwind of the McCaffrey Street site/Superfund location. The mayor said the wells are almost complete. The McCaffrey Street location is where the PFOA contamination originated.

A Clifton Park man was arrested for allegedly luring a child into a car at Stewart’s. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Stewart’s Shop on Route 146 in Halfmoon.

The first Saratoga Springs Cannabis Growers showcase will be coming to town on Sunday, September 3. The City says the showcase will allow licensed cannabis growers and current licensed retailers to sell to consumers, as well as help local farmers.

Ted’s Fish Fry at 350 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh closed in October 2022, but it’s now being brought back to life as a fictional fast food chain called Hamudders. The independent film “Flapjax” is shooting there for a few days and is still casting actors.