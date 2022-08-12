ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Here is another Friday morning to be grateful! Wake up to the beautiful sunshine today, and make the best of it. It is going to be a picture-perfect weekend in the Capital Region!

Today’s five things to know include a body pulled from Thompson’s Lake, new CDC guidelines for fighting COVID in the classroom, and a fatal head-on crash in Dutchess County.

1. Police recover body from Thompson’s Lake

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a body from Thompson’s Lake. Sheriff Craig Apple said around 1:40 p.m. that they were investigating a possible drowning in the lake. The man reportedly went under the water and did not resurface.

2. The CDC releases new COVID guidelines just in time for school

As parents check the list for back-to-school shopping for their kids, they will be dealing with updated COVID guidelines from the CDC. People no longer need to stay six feet away from each other and there will be one less test to prepare for, the COVID test. And, it’s music to many people’s ears.

3. Poughkeepsie man dies after head-on crash

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at about 4:38 p.m., officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on crash on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black Dodge Ram and a blue BMW in the southbound lane, both with significant damage and one driver with serious injuries, according to police.

4. Struggling NY families to get back-to-school boost

Struggling New York State families will be getting some help with their back-to-school expenses, thanks to a $44.4 million federal pandemic grant to the state. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages three to 17 and $150 for each child younger than three in their household.

5. 3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake

Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.