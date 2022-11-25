ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Black Friday! Whether you’re out shopping or staying at home for the day, we’re anticipating a few showers this morning, according to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth’s weather report. Otherwise, it’ll remain mostly cloudy, still on the mild side, but things will turn a bit breezy into the afternoon behind a cold front.

Today’s five things you need to know include the Troy Turkey Troy winners, the upcoming tree lighting ceremonies around the Capital Region, and tips for navigating your Black Friday shopping.

1. Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot

The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day tradition are in. Almost 6,000 people were in attendance to take part in the annual event. You can view the winners at the link below.

2. Holiday tree lighting ceremonies in the Capital Region

Now that Thanksgiving is over, several cities, town and villages are preparing to light their trees. Here’s where and when you can find different tree lighting ceremonies around the Capital Region.

3. Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend

Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. BestReviews has some tips for smart Black Friday weekend shopping and is watching out for some of the top deals across five popular categories.

4. NYSP increasing surveillance for communities at risk of hate crimes

New York State Police is increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office. This follows an attempted attack on Jewish communities in New York City and a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.

5. Capital Region businesses get ready for retail cannabis

The first round of retail cannabis licenses was distributed on Monday with 36 approved applications, including four right here in the Capital Region. The approvals came after a federal judge blocked five regions in the state from issuing cannabis licenses after a lawsuit from a Michigan-based company.