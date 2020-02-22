5 displaced after Schuylerville house fire

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five people were displaced Friday after a house fire in Schuylerville.

Officials said the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Ferry Street.

The fire started in the back of the home, and smoke damage made its way to the front. No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters said the home was originally built in the 1860s, but the additions to the home made it difficult to put the fire out.

The cause for the fire is under investigation.

