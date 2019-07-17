5 arrested for tampering with evidence after attempted handgun theft

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested five city residents for their alleged actions during a shooting investigation.

On Tuesday, police were guarding a vehicle parked inside Albany Medical Center’s Myrtle Avenue parking garage as part of an ongoing shooting investigation.

While with the vehicle, a woman approached the officers and attempted to distract them by saying her vehicle had been shot and she needed assistance. While an officer spoke with her, police said Taja Lewis, 27, and Oudasha Gause, 28, drove up next to the parked vehicle and used a spare key to open the trunk. They then struggled with the other officers and were taken into custody.

During the incident, a bag with three loaded handguns was taken from the trunk of the parked car and placed into the awaiting car, which sped off toward the garage’s exit.

The bag was tossed near the exit, and police intercepted the vehicle. Three of the four males inside the car were taken into custody.

Lewis, Gause, Nysein Tolbert, 24, Michael Carter, 25, and Marcus Mansfield, 26, were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Tampering with Evidence, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.

Lewis was also charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree in addition to the other charges after being found with 12 grams of cocaine.

All five were arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court.