5 arrested after year-long investigation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five men are behind bars for allegedly stealing items and also using EBT cards for prohibited items.

According to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, the five men are accused of committing the crimes over the course of a year during the year-long investigation.

Deputies said the crimes took place at six different neighborhood stores in Schenectady. The men allegedly stole items and then used them in other transactions. They also would use the EBT cards to buy cigarettes and alcohol.

The five arrested are Rayed Algohim, 40, Abdallah Mohamed, 56, Mohammed Alqwrami, 32, Jaber Alsaidi, 43, and Wadhah Al-Raayani, 35, all of Schenectady.

There are a total of 42 criminal charges between the five men.

Deputies said more suspects are expected to be arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.