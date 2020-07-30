5 arrested after guns stolen from Johnstown business

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said four people have been arrested after several guns were stolen from a local gun shop.

Deputies said six handguns were stolen from a Johnstown business early Monday morning. After an investigation, five people were arrested in connection to the burglary.

  1. A 14-year old from Texas was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree.
  2. A 17-year old with an address in Johnstown was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, six Counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and other charges.
  3. Latoddrarick Lute, a 20-year old with a Texas address, was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and held due to being a Fugitive from Justice from Texas.
  4. Malik Hyde, 20, with a Gloversville address, was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree
  5. Marcos Vazquez, 23, from Amsterdam, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Stolen Property.

Three of the six handguns were recovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 518-736-2100 and ask for the Investigative Unit.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga