5 arrested after guns stolen from Johnstown business

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said four people have been arrested after several guns were stolen from a local gun shop.

Deputies said six handguns were stolen from a Johnstown business early Monday morning. After an investigation, five people were arrested in connection to the burglary.

A 14-year old from Texas was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree. A 17-year old with an address in Johnstown was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, six Counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and other charges. Latoddrarick Lute, a 20-year old with a Texas address, was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and held due to being a Fugitive from Justice from Texas. Malik Hyde, 20, with a Gloversville address, was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree Marcos Vazquez, 23, from Amsterdam, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Stolen Property.

Three of the six handguns were recovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 518-736-2100 and ask for the Investigative Unit.

