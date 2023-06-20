ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Independence Day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, July 4. If you’re looking to celebrate, cities and towns around the Capital Region will be hosting parades, firework displays, and other events throughout Fourth of July weekend.

Albany

New York State’s 47th Independence Day Celebration

The New York Office of General Services is hosting New York State’s 47th annual Independence Day Celebration at the Empire State Plaza on July 4. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and feature live music, food and drinks, a naturalization ceremony for new citizens, and a fireworks display. Percussionist and singer Sheila E. will be headlining the event.

Schuyler Mansion Independence Day Celebration

The Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site is holding an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes games and performers from the 18th century, as well as activities and ice cream. The mansion is located at 32 Catherine Street in Albany’s historic South End.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam’s Independence Day Fest Sponsored by DANVANN is set for July 3 in Riverlink Park. The event includes food trucks, face painting, and food and drink specials.

Schedule

Albany Symphony Orchestra rehearsal from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amsterdam’s X-Squad Water Ski Show from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Opening Act on side stage from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Albany Symphony Orchestra on main stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Bethlehem

Bethlehem is holding a 4th of July Family Day on July 4 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Elm Avenue Pool Complex. The day includes performances by Balloon Gal Jenny, Saxophone Sam, Mr. Twisty’s Super Silly Magic Show, Thee Mr. E Band, and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Bolton Landing

Bolton Landing is hosting an Independence Day Celebration on July 4 at Rogers Memorial Park. Music with DJ Andy Pratt starts in the afternoon, followed by a magician at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Clifton Park

Clifton Park is holding its Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 at Clifton Common. The event is free and includes a parade, food, live music, and fireworks.

The parade embarks from the Shenendehowa Campus to Clifton Common at noon. From noon until dusk there will be activities and displays for children, including community groups and a craft show.

Cohoes

The City of Cohoes is hosting an Independence Day Celebration on July 1 at Lansing Park at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. The event includes food and ice cream.

Corinth

The Town of Corinth is holding its annual Independence Day Parade on July 1 at 1 p.m. The parade steps off at the Little League Field and ends at Corinth Beach.

Glens Falls

The City of Glens Falls will host the return of its Summer Pops Concert on July 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Crandall Park. The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra will perform, followed by fireworks at dusk.

Greenwich

The Washington County Fair is having a fireworks display on July 4 starting at 4 p.m.

Lake George

The Village of Lake George will be hosting a fireworks display on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks can be viewed at Shepard’s Park on Canada Street.

Pittsfield

The City of Pittsfield is holding its second annual Car Show to benefit the Fourth of July Parade on July 2 at the McKay Street Parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pittsfield Parade Concert is set for July 3 at 6:30 p.m. The Greater Kensington String Band and the WhoaPhat Brass Band will be performing. The Berkshire Health Systems 4th of July 5K Road Race is set for July 4 at 9 a.m. before the parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

Salem

Salem is hosting a 4th of July Parade and Carnival on July 4. The parade kicks off at 4 p.m. and runs from Main Street to the Historic Salem Courthouse. The carnival begins after the parade and includes a water slide, games, cotton candy, food, a bounce house, prizes, a magic show and music.

Saratoga Springs

The Fourth of July fireworks are returning to downtown Saratoga Springs after four years. Saratoga’s 2023 All-American Celebration is set for Tuesday, July 4.

The 2023 celebration starts with the 17th annual Firecracker 4 Road Race at 9 a.m. The four-mile course starts on Broadway in front of the Saratoga Springs City Center and runs throughout the city. You can register for the race on the FC4 Events website.

At 6 p.m., Big Sky Country will be performing on Ellsworth Jones Place outside the Saratoga Springs City Center. The performance will be followed by fireworks on top of the City Center Parking Garage at 9 p.m.

Rotterdam Junction

Schenectady County partnered with the Schenectady County Historical Society to host an Independence Day Celebration on July 3 at the Mabee Farm Historic Site from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free family-friendly event includes games, activities, food, drinks, a performance by Grand Central Station and fireworks after dark.

Saugerties

Saugerties is holding its 4th of July parade and fireworks on July 4. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Washington Avenue. The fireworks will be at Cantine Field at dusk.

Schroon Lake

Schroon Lake has an all-day celebration planned for July 4 around the town. The event includes arts and crafts vendors, a basket raffle, live music at the Dock Street Stage, family activities at Schroon Lake Town Park, a chicken BBQ, entertainment on Main Street, and the annual parade at 6 p.m. Fireworks and a concert will be held at dusk.

Scotia

Fireworks will be set off at Freedom Park after the concert on June 30. The event starts at 7 p.m. with a ski show by the U.S. Water Ski Show Team and music from Joe Adee and the LugNuts at 8 p.m. The event ends with a fireworks display sponsored by Jumpin’ Jack’s.

Stillwater

The Town of Stillwater will be celebrating with fireworks on July 2 at dusk. Parking is $5 starting at 9 a.m.

Ticonderoga

Ticonderoga is hosting its annual Best 4th in the North celebration. The full weekend runs from July 1 to July 4. Food, vendors and live music run through the whole weekend, with a 4th of July parade at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and fireworks at dusk.