$47M+ repairs start on Thruway bridge linking Albany, Rensselaer Counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction began Wednesday on repair to the iconic blue Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge along the Interstate 90 Berkshire Spur. This multi-year Thruway rehabilitation project comes with a $47.6 million price tag.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll says the project is the result of strategically reinvested toll dollars. “The Castleton Bridge is one of the longest crossings on our system, and this project will ensure its viability well into the future,” he said in a written statement.

The Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge, known as the Castleton Bridge, links Rensselaer and Albany Counties by bringing over 6.2 million vehicles across the Hudson every year. That’s about 17,000 per day. The project focuses on a complete deck replacement for the westbound lanes, along deck repairs and asphalt overlay for the eastbound lanes, bridge steel repairs, new pavement at each end, and new guiderail and beacon lights.

Traffic is now reduced to one travel lane in each direction. L&T Construction of Richmondville in Schoharie County is leading the project, which is slated for completion before 2023.