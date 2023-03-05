SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The South High Marathon Dance returned for its 46th year at South Glens Falls Senior High School.

The 28 hour event started at 5pm Friday and ran until 10:30 Saturday night. The dance is held for recipients and local beneficiaries who are in need of financial support for medical reasons. The student body eats, sleeps and parties in the school in hopes to raise as much money as possible.

Student Chair members Brandin Luman and Hazel Crossman were ecstatic to be apart of the event. Both seniors of South Glens Falls, they view the event as a great milestone of their time at the school.

“What’s happening is an absolutely incredible event. Lifechanging event to be apart of, and the impact that it has is completely lifechanging,” Luman explained.

“It’s a lot of fun, but it’s a lot of work. There’s a lot of people behind the scenes. Students and adults and members of the community and local businesses. Them coming together is what makes the event successful,” Crossman described.

Recipients such as Randy Strong are thankful to be helped by their community. In October, Randy was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. His second surgery’s cost will be offset thanks to the fundraiser.

“Medical bills are going to start racking up, and it takes pressure off you. You can concentrate more on your health instead of the bills,” Strong said.

Twenty-two recipients will be receiving aid from the marathon. Of these, twelve are individuals and ten are organizations. Over the last 45 years the South High Marathon Dance has raised over ten million dollars. The high school announced via Twitter that donations from the event brought in $630,111.