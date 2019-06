In 1973, Joe Jove began a tradition that is still carried on Tuesday.

The FDNY firefighters grabbed their turn out gear and headed to Hunter Mountain today for the 46th annual Firefighters Ski Race today.

If you missed out on today’s events, don’t worry, Wednesday is the 37th East Coast Firefighter Races, open to all firefighters outside of New York City. The two winning teams will then compete and the proceeds will go to the charity of the winner’s choice.