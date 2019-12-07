$45M to improve emergency communications in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State officials announced that $45 million will be made available to improve emergency communications throughout the state.

A total of 57 counties will be getting some money that will allow local governments to enhance overall public safety.

Several local counties are on the list to receive funding. Albany County will be getting the third most money in the state with just over $1.2 million.

The fiscal year 2019 Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant awards are below:

CountyAward AmountCountyAward Amount
Albany$1,255,608Niagara$680,557
Allegany$775,128Oneida$839,306
Broome$685,422Onondaga$1,250,967
Cattaraugus$699,910Ontario$608,404
Cayuga$755,380Orange$822,055
Chautauqua$636,624Orleans$458,672
Chemung$515,695Oswego$839,572
Chenango$544,575Otsego$679,156
Clinton$682,931Putnam$590,058
Columbia$456,578Rensselaer$749,475
Cortland$919,969Rockland$862,601
Delaware$460,776Saratoga$764,347
Dutchess$564,024Schenectady$647,319
Erie$1,157,456Schoharie$472,519
Essex$869,562Schuyler$422,876
Franklin$709,240Seneca$410,827
Fulton$491,882St. Lawrence$848,652
Genesee$698,572Steuben$796,257
Greene$456,798Suffolk$969,888
Hamilton$540,451Sullivan$649,285
Herkimer$678,591Tioga$385,432
Jefferson$766,944Tompkins$656,292
Lewis$720,830Ulster$563,271
Livingston$652,651Warren$493,456
Madison$755,104Washington$729,068
Monroe$1,638,587Wayne$491,033
Montgomery$383,222Westchester$680,308
Nassau$988,685Wyoming$443,485
New York City$5,405,242Yates$328,425

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the following in a statement on Friday:

“Emergency communication systems are crucial to ensuring the safety of every New Yorker, and we’re always looking for the latest technology to transmit information fast in a time of crisis. This funding will enhance communication networks across the state and ensure that municipalities have the resources needed to improve emergency systems and operate efficiently.”

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

