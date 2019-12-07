$45M to improve emergency communications in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State officials announced that $45 million will be made available to improve emergency communications throughout the state.

A total of 57 counties will be getting some money that will allow local governments to enhance overall public safety.

Several local counties are on the list to receive funding. Albany County will be getting the third most money in the state with just over $1.2 million.

The fiscal year 2019 Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant awards are below:

County Award Amount County Award Amount Albany $1,255,608 Niagara $680,557 Allegany $775,128 Oneida $839,306 Broome $685,422 Onondaga $1,250,967 Cattaraugus $699,910 Ontario $608,404 Cayuga $755,380 Orange $822,055 Chautauqua $636,624 Orleans $458,672 Chemung $515,695 Oswego $839,572 Chenango $544,575 Otsego $679,156 Clinton $682,931 Putnam $590,058 Columbia $456,578 Rensselaer $749,475 Cortland $919,969 Rockland $862,601 Delaware $460,776 Saratoga $764,347 Dutchess $564,024 Schenectady $647,319 Erie $1,157,456 Schoharie $472,519 Essex $869,562 Schuyler $422,876 Franklin $709,240 Seneca $410,827 Fulton $491,882 St. Lawrence $848,652 Genesee $698,572 Steuben $796,257 Greene $456,798 Suffolk $969,888 Hamilton $540,451 Sullivan $649,285 Herkimer $678,591 Tioga $385,432 Jefferson $766,944 Tompkins $656,292 Lewis $720,830 Ulster $563,271 Livingston $652,651 Warren $493,456 Madison $755,104 Washington $729,068 Monroe $1,638,587 Wayne $491,033 Montgomery $383,222 Westchester $680,308 Nassau $988,685 Wyoming $443,485 New York City $5,405,242 Yates $328,425

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the following in a statement on Friday: