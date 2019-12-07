$45M to improve emergency communications in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State officials announced that $45 million will be made available to improve emergency communications throughout the state.
A total of 57 counties will be getting some money that will allow local governments to enhance overall public safety.
Several local counties are on the list to receive funding. Albany County will be getting the third most money in the state with just over $1.2 million.
The fiscal year 2019 Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant awards are below:
|County
|Award Amount
|County
|Award Amount
|Albany
|$1,255,608
|Niagara
|$680,557
|Allegany
|$775,128
|Oneida
|$839,306
|Broome
|$685,422
|Onondaga
|$1,250,967
|Cattaraugus
|$699,910
|Ontario
|$608,404
|Cayuga
|$755,380
|Orange
|$822,055
|Chautauqua
|$636,624
|Orleans
|$458,672
|Chemung
|$515,695
|Oswego
|$839,572
|Chenango
|$544,575
|Otsego
|$679,156
|Clinton
|$682,931
|Putnam
|$590,058
|Columbia
|$456,578
|Rensselaer
|$749,475
|Cortland
|$919,969
|Rockland
|$862,601
|Delaware
|$460,776
|Saratoga
|$764,347
|Dutchess
|$564,024
|Schenectady
|$647,319
|Erie
|$1,157,456
|Schoharie
|$472,519
|Essex
|$869,562
|Schuyler
|$422,876
|Franklin
|$709,240
|Seneca
|$410,827
|Fulton
|$491,882
|St. Lawrence
|$848,652
|Genesee
|$698,572
|Steuben
|$796,257
|Greene
|$456,798
|Suffolk
|$969,888
|Hamilton
|$540,451
|Sullivan
|$649,285
|Herkimer
|$678,591
|Tioga
|$385,432
|Jefferson
|$766,944
|Tompkins
|$656,292
|Lewis
|$720,830
|Ulster
|$563,271
|Livingston
|$652,651
|Warren
|$493,456
|Madison
|$755,104
|Washington
|$729,068
|Monroe
|$1,638,587
|Wayne
|$491,033
|Montgomery
|$383,222
|Westchester
|$680,308
|Nassau
|$988,685
|Wyoming
|$443,485
|New York City
|$5,405,242
|Yates
|$328,425
Governor Andrew Cuomo said the following in a statement on Friday:
“Emergency communication systems are crucial to ensuring the safety of every New Yorker, and we’re always looking for the latest technology to transmit information fast in a time of crisis. This funding will enhance communication networks across the state and ensure that municipalities have the resources needed to improve emergency systems and operate efficiently.”NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo