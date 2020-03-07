45-year-old man falls off roof, dies in construction accident

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has died after he fell off a roof in a construction accident in Troy Friday evening.

The accident took place around 6:45 p.m. Friday at 689 Burden Ave. in Troy.

Police said a 45-year-old man fell off the roof in a construction accident. Witnesses were there when before, during and after the fall, police said. All remained on scene.

The man sustained serious injuries consistent with a significant fall and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the fall does not appear to be suspicious. The victim’s identity will not be released until family is notified.

