4-year-old becomes youngest person to ever hike 35 highest Catskills mountain peaks

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They’re calling her the “Princess of the Catskills”, but 4-year-old Luna Pelton has something different in mind.

“A superhero,” Luna says.

And quite the superhero she looked climbing over boulders, roots, and branches to make it to 35 tallest Catskills mountain tops in just five months. Luna is now the youngest person to ever become a member of the Catskill 3500 Club. It’s reserved for those hikers who challenge themselves to reach the peaks above 3500 feet.

Dad Jason Pelton says he and little Luna have been on the trails together since her birth.

“I had her in a carrier on my back, and we did trips with her while I was hiking on my own a lot too,” Jason explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Luna is always well prepared for her forays through the forest. She showed NEWS10 her hiking gear, including a compass and whistle on her backpack.

“If you fall and there’s no one around you, so that you blow the whistle and they hear you and they come back,” she explains.

Jason says once word got around Facebook, other hiking enthusiasts started leaving little motivations for Luna.

“The guy that works for the 3500 Club would leave little gifts in canisters for Luna,” Jason says.

“We used to hike on the Catskills high peak and there never used to be a canister, but now there is, so in that one there was a letter and red glasses!” Luna exclaims about finding one of the many letters and encouraging trinkets.

Dad says he and mom are working on a scrapbook filled with hundreds of Luna’s memories along her road to the 3500 Club. They plan to gift it to her for her 5th birthday next month. He adds this achievement isn’t yet her summit.

“This will be great growth for her going forward. We’re not done hiking by any means,” Jason says.