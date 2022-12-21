BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County 4-H has announced the veterinary science project beginning in February 2023. The program allows 4-H youth members and non-members 12 and older to learn about small and large animal medicine.

The program will take place for six weeks every Tuesday starting on February 21, 2023. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from local veterinary professionals through various activities. Presentations, workshops, and visits to vet clinics and farms will be part of the program. The coursework is designed as an introduction to the field with topics such as nutrition, reproduction, animal husbandry, and handling being covered. Those who find a passion during this program can also explore additional programming during the Fall advanced vet science project.

The project is $15 for 4-H members, and $20 for non-members. Registration is limited to 12 youths and must be received by February 13. For more information contact Rylie Lear – McLenithan, 4-H Livestock Educator at (518) 885-8995 or rjl287@cornell.edu. You can also visit the Cornell Cooperative 4-H website for more details.