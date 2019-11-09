4 arrested, accused of trying to use fake money to buy gift cards

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four men from Brooklyn were arrested after being accused of using fake money at multiple retailers in Columbia County.

According to police, three of the men tried to purchase gift cards with the fake money at Walmart in Greenport. One was able to do so, but the other two were unsuccessful.

Deputies were able to pull over the vehicle the men got away in and arrested them.

The men are accused of also buying gift cards at Kohl’s and Lowes with the money.

Investigators said the men also committed similar crimes in Ulster and Greene Counties.

Kymani Q. Hardie, 20, was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree, Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree.

Omar N. McFarlane, 20, was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.

Robbie M. Brimage, 19, and Tziah N. Townsend, 20, were each charged with Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.

All four were arraigned. Hardie and McFarlane were sent to Columbia County Jail without bail. Townsend was sent to jail in lieu of $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond. Brimage was released on his own recognizance.

They are scheduled to reappear in court on November 12.

Additional charges are pending in other jurisdictions.