4 Albany firefighters promoted in private ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four members of the Albany Fire Department were promoted Wednesday morning at City Hall by Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory.

Lts. Patrick Trippany and Eric Johnson as well as firefighters Gary Flynn and Christopher Abriel were promoted to their new ranks.

The ceremony was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was streamed online so family members and others could watch. Chief Gregory said their leadership is essential to the operation of the department.

“Leadership is a needed position in the fire service,” he said. “And we are so happy that we are able to accommodate and get the members promoted to their appropriate ranks to lead our entire membership not only through this condition but for years to come.”

The fire chief said that while the pandemic is an unusual situation for them, the department must continue to operate and serve the public.

