$4.8M settlement awarded in fatal drunk driving crash

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A multi-million dollar settlement was awarded to the family of a woman killed in a drunk driving crash in Washington County.

The estate of Elizabeth Gibson was awarded $4.8 million. Gibson was killed in May 2015.

Kristina Loomis was charged for causing the crash, and eventually plead guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.29 percent.

Loomis’s father, Melvin, was also implicated in the settlement after a jury found him guilty of providing his daughter the car involved in the crash.