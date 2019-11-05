3rd annual Urban Schools Conference held in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 900 educators gathered at the Capital Center in Albany for the annual Urban Schools Conference.

The event is hosted by Capital Region BOCES and the Schenectady School District to address challenges that teachers in urban school districts are facing.

Schenectady Superintendent Larry Spring said racial equity was a big focus of Tuesday’s conference.

“One of the primary things that we are constantly working on is the notion of racial equity, right? How is it that we disrupt and change our system to better serve students of color?” he said. “Trying to eliminate disproportionality in discipline and achievement is at the heart of what we do. My mission as the superintendent is to really make sure race, economics, and disability no longer serve as predictors for student achievement.”

Dr. Jamila Lyiscott was the key note speaker.