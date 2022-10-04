CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been 35 years since the earliest measurable snow in recorded history fell in the Capital Region. Several inches of snow unexpectedly blanketed the region on October 4, 1987.

Parts of Rensselaer County received over 1 ft. of snow. It created dangerous driving conditions. A 74-year-old Amsterdam man was killed in a snow-related crash in Saratoga County.

The storm caused 200,000 power outages as the snow weighed down trees and snapped branches. Some people were without power for up to a week.

The governor at the time, Mario Cuomo, declared a state of emergency for six local counties.